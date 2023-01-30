SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The City of Springfield will resume the hot lunch program for Springfield seniors citizens.

Since the reopening of senior centers across Springfield, the number of people returning has increased enough to restart the hot lunch program.

The in-person program had been shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic when senior centers closed. A home meal delivery service for homebound seniors who were registered with the Department of Elder Affairs was offered by the city.

HHS Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris stated, “Since the onset of the pandemic we have not been able to provide hot meals at our senior centers, however we were able to deliver meals to our homebound seniors. We are now in a position to safely provide lunches to our seniors at our senior centers and we are grateful that Mayor Sarno has made the seniors a priority. With the return of the hot lunch program, we anticipate a robust content with health foods and we are looking forward to welcoming back more of our seniors.”

The program begins on Wednesday, February 1. Reservations are required by 12:30 pm one (1) day in advance. Seniors can call (413) 787-6785.

Below is a list of times and locations: