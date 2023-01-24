SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Springfield Public Schools will have an early dismissal on Wednesday, January 25, due to a pending snow storm.

To view a complete list of schools that are dismissing early Wednesday visit wwlp.com/closings.

The department issued the notice Tuesday afternoon. All afterschool activities have been canceled as well.

The early dismissal schedule will be as follows:

11:15am- ALL HIGH SCHOOLS , including Duggan, Renaissance, Conservatory, Van Sickle Rise and Prep, Emergence, Chestnut Campus.

, including Duggan, Renaissance, Conservatory, Van Sickle Rise and Prep, Emergence, Chestnut Campus. 11:35am- ALL MIDDLE SCHOOLS , including Zanetti Montessori and Van Sickle Academy.

, including Zanetti Montessori and Van Sickle Academy. 12:10pm- ALL ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS, PRE-K AND PRE-K CENTERS.

For more information, go to the Springfield Public Schools website.