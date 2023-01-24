SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Springfield Public Schools will have an early dismissal on Wednesday, January 25, due to a pending snow storm.
To view a complete list of schools that are dismissing early Wednesday visit wwlp.com/closings.
The department issued the notice Tuesday afternoon. All afterschool activities have been canceled as well.
The early dismissal schedule will be as follows:
- 11:15am- ALL HIGH SCHOOLS, including Duggan, Renaissance, Conservatory, Van Sickle Rise and Prep, Emergence, Chestnut Campus.
- 11:35am- ALL MIDDLE SCHOOLS, including Zanetti Montessori and Van Sickle Academy.
- 12:10pm- ALL ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS, PRE-K AND PRE-K CENTERS.
