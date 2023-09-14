SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Publics Schools (SPS) Student Assignment Services will be moving temporarily during renovations at their current location.

The office processes student assignments, address changes, and work permits among other tasks.

Beginning Monday, September 18th until the winter season, the office at 91 School Street will be moving to the former Homer Street School at 43 Homer Street.

The department also offers services online on the SPS website. If you need to conduct business in person, the office hours are 8am-4pm Monday through Friday.