SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds took on the Providence Bruins Friday night.

It was a slow start for the T-Birds, going into the second period down two to nothing. Springfield would go on to net three in the second period and four in the third.

Hugh McGing, who made his debut for the St. Louis Blues earlier this week, led the stat sheet with two goals and two assists. Joel Hofer, who also got some big league minutes this week, held off 39 of 41 shots.

The final score was 7 to 2, Thunderbirds, a great team win ahead of the postseason. The T-Birds have another shot to carry that momentum Saturday with a game against the Hartford Wolf Pack at 7:05 p.m. The game will be preceded by a block party downtown.