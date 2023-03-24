SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)–The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission has announced that the work on the Connecticut River Crossing project is now complete.

The barges and cranes have been removed from the river to protect critical seasonal fish and wildlife activity.

The project started in 2019 to replace some water infrastructure including installing three new river-crossing pipes. One pipe is from the ’70s, and another one is from 1938, and they’ve been in continuous use since then. They’re also replacing the York Street Pump Station.

They will be finishing remediation work on the river banks and working towards the completion of the York Street Pump Station later this summer.