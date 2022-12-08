SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s North End is shining brighter Thursday night, now that new lighting decorations have been installed for the holiday season.

Mayor Domenic Sarno was joined by Springfield City Councilor Maria Perez and Judy Matt from the Spirit of Springfield to see the new lighting display, which are angels lining Main Street.

Sarno told 22News that Councilor Perez wanted to begin a holiday lighting tradition to beautify the North End.

“They do look beautiful at night. The angels sing down here in the North End!,” expressed Mayor Sarno.

He added that their goal is to add more holiday lighting down North Main Street.