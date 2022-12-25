SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On this joyous Christmas day many loaded up in the car and made their way over to Bright Nights to partake in the holiday merriment.

The 28th season of Bright Nights at Forest Park has been very busy as people travel from near and far to see the light display. Many people here in the valley make sure to stop on by before the end of the season. People tonight saying that coming on Christmas night is extra special.



The gates open at 5p.m. and close at 9p.m. from Sunday through Thursday, and 10p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, There are only a few more nights left before they wrap up for the season on January 1st.