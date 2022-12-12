SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The Springfield Thunderbirds 6th Annual Teddy Bear Toss turned out to be a record breaker.

Saturday night’s event at the Mass Mutual Center netted 6,083 stuffed animals, topping the previous record of 5,168 bears in 2021.

The toys were delivered on Monday by team members, staff, and mascot “Boomer” to the Center for Human Development, the Springfield Boys & Girls Club, Square One, the Boys & Girls Club Family Center of Springfield, Ronald McDonald House, Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, and the Springfield YMCA.

“The sellout crowd on Teddy Bear Toss night led directly to such a historic impact in our community,” said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. “This time of year brings out the very best in our fans and the community as a whole, and it is difficult to put into words how much the gift of these stuffed animals will mean for so many children in Western Mass. Seeing these kids beaming with joy makes all of our efforts worthwhile.”

Since its beginning in 2016, the Teddy Bear Toss has donated more than 26,000 stuffed animals to local Springfield charities. The event was sponsored by Teddy Bear Pools & Spas.