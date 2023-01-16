SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s 10th annual citywide Dr. King Day Celebration will be on Monday.

The event will be presented by Martin Luther King Jr Family Services, Community Music School of Springfield, Inclusive Strategies LLC, Springfield College, Focus Springfield, Legacy Sounds, Springfield Public School, Urban League of Springfield, New England Public Media, and Springfield Cultural Partnership, according to a news release sent to 22News from Springfield Public Schools.

The theme of this year’s event is Chasing the Dream, Arriving Together, and Standing in the Light. There will be hundreds of youth, community leaders, and artists with spoken word, dance, and music to reflect on the legacy of Dr. King and the constant struggle for social justice in communities across the country.

A commemorative piece by artist Nelson Stevens used to be centered on MLK Day celebrations in Springfield, but this year, a local artist named Sheldon Smith will unveil a 2023 artistic expression of Rev Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the event. From now on, the MLK Day Collaborative event will feature a different local artist’s rendering of Dr. King.

This year’s event will have live performances from over 500 Springfield youth from the Springfield Community Chorale led by Vanessa Ford, an orchestral performance by the MLK Day Festival Orchestra, led by Marty Knieriem, and Springfield Public Schools/CMSS Sonido Musica students performing original compositions. The Community Unity Art Expo will be at the event from 9:30-11:00 a.m. Oratorical speakers, such as Miles Ellison Jeffries, will be one of the many speakers that reflect on Dr. King’s legacy of a beloved community.

This event will be free and open to the public and will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the MassMutual Center in Springfield.

“We’re so excited to be a part of an event that we hope inspires people of all ages, races,

beliefs, and backgrounds to move with joy, urgency, and purpose toward the dream that is Dr.

King’s legacy,” said Azell Cavaan, the Chief Communications Officer for Springfield Public Schools.