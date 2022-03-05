SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In early March of 2012, 25-year-old law student Jessica Rojas was murdered by her boyfriend. Each year since, the family has called attention to her senseless death. This year it was motorcade to Oak Grove cemetery.

“Every year, around her birthday and every year since it happened, we’re out here supporting domestic violence awareness. And we have resources for women going through it,” Dinessa Rodriguez, Jessica’s sister, told 22News.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno took part in Saturday’s motorcade that would conclude at Jessica’s final resting place. Jessica had been a city employee at the time of her death.

“It is shocking that people would treat each other that way,” Mayor Sarno said. “Jessica was a sweetheart, a young lady who worked in my law department, had a career path, and now she’s taken away from us.”

Still more shocking, says the Mayor, is that Springfield Police receive no fewer than 10,000 domestic violence calls every year. The frequency of such calls has a deep effect on Springfield Superintendent of Police, Cheryl Clapprood.

“It’s an explosive call,” Superintendent Clapprood said. “It’s dangerous for the family, the outcome, even if you save someone’s life. It’s emotional, it takes a toll.”

The motorcade would pause at nearby Washburn Street in the North End when it passed the home where Jessica Rojas had lived, then proceeded on to the cemetery across the city.