SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Springfield’s 413 Elite hosted a Veterans Day double header at the Boys and Girls Club this weekend.

22News spoke with the owner of the professional team, a Springfield native who has traveled the world playing ball. He’s thrilled to be bringing more of the sport back home to the birthplace of basketball, especially on Veterans Day weekend.

“So we had a double header…Yesterday’s game was against the Connecticut Surge out of New Haven, and we won that game 115-100; and tonight we’re playing the Bridgeport Kings out of Connecticut, so we’re basically playing the state of Connecticut this weekend. But, we honored our veterans, you know, they get in free tonight and we give them a trinket at half time, just to honor them, thank them for their service and let them know we care and we appreciate them you know?,” expressed the Owner of 413 Elite, Charles Evans.

413 Elite took the win tonight with a final score of 126 to 117. Now the team has 4 wins and 0 losses this season.

The goal of 413 Elite is to provide, quality, entertaining and affordable professional basketball in a friendly safe environment. You can find more information about the team on their website.