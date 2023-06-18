SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s Father’s Day and the Springfield Jewish Community Center is hosting its annual Father’s Day Road Race.

People will have the opportunity to participate in a 10K, a 5K, or a one-mile walk on Sunday. It’s $35.00 for the 10K race, $30.00 for the 5K, and $15.00 for the 1-mile walk.

Light refreshments and snacks will be offered to all participants. This road race will go from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. starting at 1160 Dickinson Street in Springfield.

If you want to take part in this Father’s Day race, it’s not too late. You can still register for one of the races on the center’s website. Registration closes at 8:30 a.m.