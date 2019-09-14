Springfield’s annual Puerto Rican parade is almost here!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield will be hosting its annual Puerto Rican parade Sunday morning.
Parade spokesperson Jade Rivera-McFarlin told 22News the parade will kick off at 11:00 a.m. in the city’s North End and will continue downtown.
The theme of the parade this year is “Estamos Unidos” which means “We are United.” Rivera-McFarlin invites everyone of all cultures to come out and enjoy music, fun, and of course the food!
Viewers are welcomed to send pictures of the parade to ReportIt@wwlp.com.