Springfield’s annual Puerto Rican parade is almost here!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield will be hosting its annual Puerto Rican parade Sunday morning.

Parade spokesperson Jade Rivera-McFarlin told 22News the parade will kick off at 11:00 a.m. in the city’s North End and will continue downtown.

The theme of the parade this year is “Estamos Unidos” which means “We are United.” Rivera-McFarlin invites everyone of all cultures to come out and enjoy music, fun, and of course the food!

BREAKING NEWS! Our media sponsor WWLP-22News will be streaming the parade LIVE on WWLP.com! Tune-in to see reporter Hector Molina emcee LIVE from the reviewing stand this Sunday, September 15 at 11:00a.m. Posted by Springfield Puerto Rican Parade on Friday, September 13, 2019

Viewers are welcomed to send pictures of the parade to ReportIt@wwlp.com.