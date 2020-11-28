Springfield’s Balloons Parade among local holiday events canceled due to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Had there been no pandemic forcing the need for social distancing, this Friday would have been the day of the Parade of the Big Balloons in downtown Springfield.

The post-Thanksgiving Day tradition that began 30-years-ago, attracted thousands of Springfield area families to those big balloons provided by the Spirit of Springfield.

“By this time next year we hope people will feel comfortable, we’ll have the vaccine,” said Spirit of Springfield Executive Director Judy Matt. “We generally get thousands of people, the day after Thanksgiving. I think they’ll be back.”

In addition to cancellation of the Parade of the Big Balloons, this day after Thanksgiving, COVID-19 also impacted other Spirit of Springfield events, November’s Bright Nights ball was called off, as well as the downtown pancake breakfast normally held in the spring.