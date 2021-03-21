Springfield’s Black COVID-19 Coalition gives free PPE

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Black Covid-19 Coalition was busy this weekend distributing personal protection items including masks during a drive-through event at Mason Square.

Volunteers representing all neighborhoods in Springfield’s African-American community distributed masks, sanitizer and other protective items to all who stopped to receive them.

Springfield State Representative Bud Williams told 22News the Coalition hopes to cover all the bases to keep their neighborhood well protected from the spread of the virus, “Mask up, social distance, stay away from big crowds, sanitize stay safe.”

The Coalition spearheading the safety products giveaway has been instrumental in getting neighborhood residents into the Rebecca Johnson school to be tested for the virus in recent weeks.