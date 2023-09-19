SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Bright Nights 5K Road Race sold out in less than 20 hours Monday.

Registration for the popular event opened Monday at midnight and is now closed with 500 runners. There were 175 registrations entered as of 12:15 a.m., the first was from Plainfield and the final 500th entry was from Palmer.

For those interested in running, a waitlist is available at brightnights.org.

During the event, participants race along the 700,000 lights of Bright Nights at Forest Park on November 27th at 6:30 p.m. It also includes a long-sleeved hooded athletic shirt, a post-race soup supper, and a ticket to return to Bright Nights at Forest Park.