Springfield’s Bright Nights to end Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday was the second to last night of Bright Nights.

The lights will be unplugged in Forest Park after tomorrow, January 6. The display has been a staple of the holiday season for western Massachusetts since 1995.

During the pandemic, the array of lights were even more important as visitors were able to enjoy from the safety of their cars. One visitor told 22News this was her first time ever seeing the display.

“Come out and see things like this, kind of brightens your spirits up, that’s for sure,” Suzanne Mangnao said.

You can still purchase a ticket for the last night of Bright Nights, here.