Springfield’s Bright Nights to stay open later

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Entry to Bright Nights at Forest Park will be extended for an extra 45 minutes to allow residents to enjoy the holiday show even longer beginning Saturday, December 5, 2020.

The Spirit of Springfield said Bright Nights has received permission from Lt. Gov. Karen Polito to extend the show until 9:30 p.m. The holiday show had been allowing cars to enter Forest Park until 8:45 due to the state’s COVID-19 order.

“It is an extra 45 minutes of holiday cheer each night during a time when it is so needed,” Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt stated in a news release to 22News. “We want as many families as possible to fill their hearts with the warmth of the holiday season while staying safe in their car. We are grateful to have the opportunity to continue to make Bright Nights a holiday tradition for so many.”

Bright Nights will operate through January 6, 2021.

It will open at 4:45 p.m. and close at 9:30 p.m.