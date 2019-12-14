Springfield’s Bright Nights voted #4 in best holiday lighting display across country

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bright Nights at Forest Park has made the list as one of the best holiday lighting displays in the country.

USA Today nominated 20 holiday lighting displays to their Top 10 Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards, and by popular vote, Springfield’s Bright Nights was voted number 4.

Bright Nights beat-out 16 other displays including the number 5 spot – the Festival of Lights in Riverside, California which held the top spot in 2018.

Bright Nights is open for its 25th season through January 5.

The display has more than 675,000 lights, and more than 5 million visitors have attended since it started in 1995.