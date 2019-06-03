Springfield’s chief development officer announces retirement

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Chief Development Officer Kevin Kennedy announced his retirement Monday.

Kevin Kennedy had been serving as Springfield’s chief development officer for the last eight years. Kevin Kennedy announced his retirement Monday afternoon at City Hall.

Mayor Domenic Sarno, Springfield MGM president Mike Mathis, and Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi were all there as Kennedy made the announcement.

When 22News asked him why he chose to retire now, Kennedy just said the timing was right.

“It’s nice to retire when you want to and you can do it happily, that’s what has happened with me,” Kennedy told 22News.

Kennedy reflected on his biggest projects, including the Riverfront Park renovations in Springfield, working with MGM to open the new casino and the opening of the renovated Union Station.

He also enjoyed working with the Chinese to build and open the CRRC Manufacturing Plant.

No word when the city plans to begin the process of finding and hiring a new development officer.



