Springfield’s City Clerk Office closed due to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield City Clerk’s office is temporarily closed due to potential exposure of COVID-19, city officials announced Tuesday.

Once the office is sanitized and employees are tested for COVID-19, the office could open as soon as Friday.

Individuals with scheduled appointments during the temporary closure will be rescheduled for a later date or will be asked to conduct business remotely.

“We deeply apologize for any inconvenience – we do not make these decisions lightly. In order to continue to keep our overall City operations going and to keep control and structured accessibility to City Hall for our constituents, we must maintain a balance of protecting and preserving the health and safety of our workforce. We will continue to take these precautionary public health and safety measures,” Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said.

Additionally, the Department of Public Works yard waste collection continues to be slowed due to COVID-19. The regular pick up of trash and recycling will remain the top priority for DPW.

“We will continue to try and collect everyone’s yard waste until the weather will no longer permit it. For those who are able to, residents can deposit their yard waste material at the Bondi Island landfill at no charge,” Mayor Sarno said.

The Bondi Island landfill is free and open to the public Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 3:15 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.