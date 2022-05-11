SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield is honoring City Forester Alex Sherman, who has been named the 2022 Tree Warden of the Year in Massachusetts.

A tree was planted in his honor during a ceremony at Nathan Bill Park on Wednesday. Foresters are responsible for pruning, removing hazardous trees, and planting new ones. Sherman explained to 22News why trees are so beneficial to the city.

“Trees are an important component to our urban landscape, they provide multiple benefits, economic and environmental to our residents, and so we try to create a safe environment for the residents of Springfield,” Sherman said.

Sherman has been the Springfield City Forester since 2018 but he’s been with the city for 11 years.