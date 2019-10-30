Springfield’s Conservatory of the Arts has new location

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Conservatory of the Arts has found a home at the historic Masonic Temple on State Street.

A fitting grand opening for a performing arts school comprised of 350 middle and high school boys and girls who aspire to be singers, dancers, and actors. Wednesday was the Springfield Conservatory of the Arts’ official opening for classes that began last month.

The students are thrilled to be in their new home, the nearly 100-year-old Springfield Masonic Temple.

“It makes me feel proud, like say come visit my school, like last year did not have no classes, now we actually do,” said Abel Ceballo.

Gipsey McKenzie added, “it’s incredible because we came from a shoebox, the old building, this is just amazing, the first feeling when I came in here, I was crying, I was in tears.”

It’s not just show business. The school has high academic expectations from Thursday’s entertainers. Students accept that challenge.

“The teachers put in a lot of work on you, and they gave you one on one, and it’s really good, very good, beautiful,” said Karleen Pedraza.

The Masonic Temple was built in 1923. It’s on the national historic register but had been vacant for many years. Now, it’s come alive with hundreds of enthusiastic students glad to have found a home to develop their talents, and their minds.