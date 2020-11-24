Springfield’s COVID-19 surge affecting city’s police department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The upward trend of COVID-19 case numbers is taking its toll on the Springfield Police Department.

As numbers surge nationally, so too are COVID cases in western Massachusetts. The city’s mayor Domenic Sarno said during his weekly coronavirus news conference that the city’s police department has taken a “huge hit.”

Currently, the department is down 25 police officers due to COVID-19.

Mayor Sarno said, “State Police has been put on notice if and when we need them, supplementing with overtime.”

Millions of Americans are sticking to their Thanksgiving holiday plans. Local health officials are out with a warning though. They worry this Thanksgiving could be super spreader.

“Given Thanksgiving, we’re likely going to see another spike in mid-December,” said Dr. Mark Keroack, president and CEO of Baystate Health.

City officials announced 250 new COVID-19 cases in the city over the weekend. There are 75 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 within Baystate Health. Nine of which are in critical care units.

City health officials are also seeing another alarming trend. More young adults are contracting the virus. Nearly 80-percent of new case are in people under the age of 50. About 44-percent of those cases are in people under the age of 30.

Since the start of the pandemic, 136 Springfield residents have died from COVID-19.