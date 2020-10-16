Springfield’s Cyr Arena temporarily closed after potential COVID-19 exposure

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city’s Parks and Recreation Department met with the Health and Human Services Commissioner Thursday to temporarily close the Cyr Arena, effective immediately, due to a potential coronavirus exposure earlier this month.

City officials said the temporary closure of the arena is to help monitor the community spread of the virus, as Springfield is still listed as a high-risk community for the coronavirus.

The Cyr Arena will be closed for two to three weeks for deep cleaning.

The Springfield Department of Health and Human Services has partnered with the Community Tracing Collaborative to conduct contact tracing. All hockey teams and parties scheduled to use the facility will be contacted.

“In addition, all parties will be reminded that they must adhere to all of the City’s public health guidelines and protocols and follow the city and the Commonwealth’s COVID-19 safety plans,” city officials said.