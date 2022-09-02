SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – National Hispanic Heritage Month doesn’t begin for another couple of weeks, but it was on full display in downtown Springfield. There was lots of dancing and music of Puerto Rico to celebrate Hispanic heritage at Springfield’s Union Station Friday evening.

The event was put on by members of the Hispanic American Library and part of the “Summer Nights” program. It’s focused around kids, who were able to learn about the culture and other life skills.

Mydalis Vera of the Hispanic American Library told 22News, “We were lucky to be able to host this for this first time. We weren’t sure how this was going to go, but we knew we wanted to provide the community with a cultural outlet and that is exactly what we are doing.”

There are plenty of events planned for Hispanic Heritage Month, including events from the Gandara Center in Springfield, which provides services to the Hispanic community.