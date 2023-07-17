SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A rare dry Monday evening brought back an annual event at Springfield Park.

The ‘Movies in the Park’ series returned to Marshall Roy Park this evening with a showing of “Strange World”. It was free to the public and gives families and friends a chance to spend time together while watching a movie on the big screen under the stars. Many brought their chairs, blanket, and their favorite movie snack.

“It really has been amazing because it really helped Springfield to become a cultural area as opposed to a bunch of stray and stranded kind of activities so it’s wonderful,” said Kathleen Brown, East Springfield Neighborhood Council President. “It’s all about the kids..it’s all about the people who live here and it’s the people who make quality of life happen.”

Another movie screening of Strange World will be shown this Wednesday at Kenefick Park. Other movie dates for the rest of July are listed below:

July 21: Myrtle Street Park – Strange World

July 24: Marshall Roy Park – Puss and Boots

July 26: Kenefick Park – Puss and Boots

July 28: Myrtle Street Park – Puss and Boots

All movies begin at 8:15 p.m.