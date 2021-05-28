Springfield’s finance department honored with budget presentation award

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield’s finance department is being recognized by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) of the United States and Canada with the prestigious Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for Fiscal Year 2021.

Springfield’s Finance Department is led by Chief Administrative and Financial Officer (CAFO) TJ Plante, who is being awarded for governmental budgeting that represents a significant achievement for the City of Springfield.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Office of Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, the award reflects the commitment from the City’s Finance Department to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting.

Mayor Sarno states, “I extend my appreciation and congratulations to CAFO TJ Plante and the entire finance team for their ongoing hard work and dedication to my administration’s continued commitment to fiscal excellence, transparency and accountability – especially during these challenging and surreal times as we try to navigate and balance our budgets during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. Since taking office, my administration has been committed to establishing a long-standing resiliency by maintaining core services, personnel, and continued investment in our city’s future, while being mindful of the current economic climate. We will continue to be prudent and with compassion while managing our city’s finances as we move forward during these uncertain times. Again, to CAFO TJ Plante and our entire finance team, congratulations on this well-deserved recognition!”

CAFO Plante stated, “The city continues to strive for financial excellence, even during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this award validates the tremendous work our city’s finance team is doing.”

This marks the 13th year in a row in which the city has received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award.