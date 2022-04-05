SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On June 4, 2022, the City of Springfield will hold an inaugural Pride parade.

The parade will begin at 9:00 a.m. on the campus of Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) and end at Court Square. This is the first LGBTQ+ Pride Parade in the City of Springfield.

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, Health and Human Services (HHS) Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris and Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer Attorney Talia Gee joined with Taurean Bethea, CEO of Springfield Pride Parade, and supporters and sponsors for a press conference to announce the event.

Along with the festive parade Springfield will feature exciting entertainment to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community with DJs, music, restaurants, giveaways, and speeches delivered by the parade organizers and city officials.

Organizers said this isn’t just about celebrating, it’s also about raising awareness for the issues that face the LGBTQ+ community locally. For example, Health Commissioner Caulton-Harris said, “They disproportionately make up the homeless population. And they will be connecting them with gift certificates.”

On Tuesday, organizers said a Pride celebration like this has been a long time coming.

Mayor Sarno stated, “Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Talia Gee and I are proud to join with and support Taurean Bethea and our LGBTQ+ community as we kick off the first LGBTQ+ Pride Parade in the City of Springfield – another first for our beloved city. A good person is a good person, no matter what creed, color, background, sexual orientation, or gender identity. As a longtime member of Mayors Against LGBTQ Discrimination, I am proud to stand in solidarity with our LGBTQ+ community to remind all that each of us deserves the same level of equality and respect. This month in particular, we honor those who have fought for equality for our LGBTQ+ community and recognize that respecting the rights of all makes for a better city and community.”

Bethea added, “The year, 2022, would be a great year to launch the Springfield Pride Parade and you know we’ve had some pretty heavy gears. So, it’s needed, just celebration and love and light and colorful. It’s going to be an amazing time.”