Springfield’s first public Graffiti Jam to be held on Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield residents are encouraged to attend Springfield’s first public Graffiti Jam, a live painting event which showcases sixteen local artists on Saturday.

The event is to be hosted at Gasoline Alley, 250 Albany Street from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Artists will be painting directly onto the interior walls of Gasoline Alley and the public are welcomed to observe the artists as they work.

According to the news release, Springfield resident Michael Pastoreck is a curator of the “Burn or Get Burnt” Graffiti Jam, and has been documenting the Springfield graffiti community since the 1990’s.

“Springfield has had an active community of graffiti artists since the 1980’s. There are probably 20 to 30 artists doing graffiti in Springfield right now. Some of them have been writing graffiti for over 30 years. Each city develops its own variations on graffiti letters. Springfield’s graffiti writers drew from both Boston and New York to create something unique.” Pastoreck said.

There was a Graffiti Jam hosted in 2020, however it was not open for the public due to COVID-19 restrictions.

2020 Graffiti Jam (photo credit: Isabella Dellolio Photography)

If you are seeking more information about the Graffiti Jam, contact Michael Pastorack at (413)-627-9408 or keepinitninetys@hotmail.com