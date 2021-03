SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department’s first Puerto Rican police officer is retiring Friday after serving the city for 44 years.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the retirement ceremony for Ruben Borrero Sr. will take place at 11:30 a.m.

Mayor Domenic Sarno, family, friends, and fellow officers are scheduled to attend.

22News will be covering the retirement and you can watch the full report on 22News starting at 5 p.m.