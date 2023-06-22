SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday was a beautiful night for an outdoor activity, many choosing to spend their evening enjoying some music in Springfield!

It was a packed Carriage House Tent Thursday night in Springfield’s Forest Park for a free concert. Thursday night’s sights and sounds were made possible by performer, Dee Reilly.

Riley bringing both country and patriotic tunes to the Carriage House Tent in Springfield’s Forest park, the feel-good event getting many out of the chairs and on their feet! Local, Charlene Clark has been attending concerts in the park every year, she tells 22News, “”It does go to late, so its enjoyable to listen to music, have a little bit to eat and then you could just go home.”

Concerts will be happening every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. through the month of June. Everyone is encouraged to pack a picnic supper and enjoy music in this beautiful setting.