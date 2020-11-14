Springfield’s Gardening the Community hosts Fall Harvest Celebration virtually

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield-based organization “Gardening the Community” held their annual Fall Harvest Celebration virtually this year.

Even though the event was virtual, participants were still able to pick up their produce at their farm store on Walnut Street earlier Saturday.

For the last eight years, GTC would host a pancake breakfast at Trinity Church for the community, but with limitations from COVID-19, the group created a new way to serve the community and bring them together virtually.

“We instead decided to run it like our farm share where we provide the fresh produce and the recipes,” Jess Flohr, GTC Assistance & Communication Manager, told 22News. She explained, “People are able to purchase the bags of food in advance and then make the recipes, share the recipes with us online, and feel that sense of community.”

