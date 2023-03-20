SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s gas prices have fallen 2.6 cents per gallon over the past week.

Gas prices in Springfield have dropped to an average of $3.16/g, according to GasBuddy price reports after a survey of 257 stations in Springfield. The cheapest station in Springfield was priced at $2.87/g, and the most expensive station was $3.99/g. The highest price in the state Sunday was $4.69/g, a difference of $1.86/g.

The national price of gasoline is averaging $3.40/g on Monday. The national average is up 4.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at 82.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

March 20, 2022: $4.14/g (U.S. Average: $4.23/g)

March 20, 2021: $2.70/g (U.S. Average: $2.88/g)

March 20, 2020: $2.07/g (U.S. Average: $2.11/g)

March 20, 2019: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

March 20, 2018: $2.46/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

March 20, 2017: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

March 20, 2016: $1.87/g (U.S. Average: $1.98/g)

March 20, 2015: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.43/g)

March 20, 2014: $3.50/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

March 20, 2013: $3.64/g (U.S. Average: $3.70/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Worcester- $3.20/g, down 2.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.22/g.

Connecticut- $3.23/g, down 4.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.28/g.

Hartford- $3.20/g, down 5.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.25/g.

“The broad concern over recent failures of the U.S. and global banking system has put enough downward pressure on oil prices that we saw a reprieve in rising gasoline prices in the national average last week. But, it may be temporary in nature, and is unlikely to be a long-lasting trend,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While California and areas of the West Coast saw some moderation in price, supply challenges amidst the transition to summer gasoline have led to sharp price increases in Arizona, and other markets saw varying impacts at the gas pump over the last week. Should the outlook for the banking sector improve, we could again see gasoline prices race higher, while continued or additional distress could raise the possibility of a broader economic slowdown, keeping gasoline prices in check. Overall, there are a lot of possibilities.”