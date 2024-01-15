SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s gas prices have fallen 3.8 cents per gallon over the past week.

Gas prices in Springfield have dropped to an average of $2.92/g, according to GasBuddy price reports after a survey of 257 stations in Springfield. The cheapest station in Springfield was priced at $2.68/g, and the most expensive station was $3.49/g. The highest price in the state was $4.89/g, a difference of $2.28/g.

The national price of gasoline is averaging $3.04/g on Monday. The national average is down 1.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at 23.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

January 15, 2023: $3.15/g (U.S. Average: $3.28/g)

January 15, 2022: $3.25/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g)

January 15, 2021: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)

January 15, 2020: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

January 15, 2019: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)

January 15, 2018: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.53/g)

January 15, 2017: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.34/g)

January 15, 2016: $1.91/g (U.S. Average: $1.92/g)

January 15, 2015: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.07/g)

January 15, 2014: $3.44/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Worcester- $3.08/g, down 6.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.14/g.

Connecticut- $3.11/g, down 5.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.17/g.

Hartford- $3.04/g, down 1.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.05/g.

“Last week was a bit of a mixed bag for gasoline prices, with prices increasing early on but falling again in recent days as the situation in the Red Sea continues to drive market volatility,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While last week saw the U.S. attacking Houthi militants engaged in attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, oil prices jumped, but then promptly fell as economic concerns with weak demand sapped the upward move after the U.S. and allies attacked Houthi rebels. Gasoline inventories also saw another large rise, putting some downward pressure on gas prices, and leaving an opportunity for the national average to potentially briefly fall below $3 per gallon. We’ll have to see if the stars finally align for such a move.”