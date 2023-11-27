SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s gas prices have fallen 0.6 cents per gallon over the past week.

Gas prices in Springfield have dropped to an average of $3.26/g, according to GasBuddy price reports after a survey of 257 stations in Springfield. The cheapest station in Springfield was priced at $2.89/g, and the most expensive station was $4.19/g. The highest price in the state on Sunday was $4.71/g, a difference of $1.84/g.

The national price of gasoline is averaging $3.21/g on Monday. The national average is down 26.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at 30.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Worcester- $3.37/g, down 2.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.39/g.

Connecticut- $3.36/g, up 1.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.35/g.

Hartford- $3.27/g, up 1.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.26/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

November 27, 2022: $3.65/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

November 27, 2021: $3.37/g (U.S. Average: $3.39/g)

November 27, 2020: $1.97/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

November 27, 2019: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

November 27, 2018: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.52/g)

November 27, 2017: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.50/g)

November 27, 2016: $2.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

November 27, 2015: $2.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.04/g)

November 27, 2014: $2.82/g (U.S. Average: $2.79/g)

November 27, 2013: $3.41/g (U.S. Average: $3.28/g)

“With the national average price of gasoline declining for the 10th straight week, motorists are enjoying the longest downward trend at the pump since the summer of 2022. The timing couldn’t be better as Americans head into the holidays, leaving them with more in their wallets at a time of year many start to spend on gifts for loved ones,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “In addition, gasoline demand continues to be dragged lower as Americans stay inside more often, helping to put continued downward pressure on gasoline prices. However, we’re carefully monitoring OPEC’s delayed meeting, set to occur this week, for potential surprises that could eventually mean an end to lower gas prices should they make any surprise oil production cuts.”