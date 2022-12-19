SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s average gas prices decrease by 13.6 cents per gallon over the past week.

According to GasBuddy price reports after a survey of 257 stations in Springfield, gasoline prices have dropped to an average of $3.30/g. The cheapest station in Springfield was priced at $2.93/g, and the most expensive station was $3.60/g. The highest price in the state Sunday was $4.86/g, a difference of $2.05/g.

The national price of gasoline has fallen to 11.9 cents per gallon over the last week, averaging $3.09/g today. The national average is down 57.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 20.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Worcester- $3.41/g, down 7.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.49/g

Connecticut- $3.14/g, down 15.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.29/g

Hartford- $3.05/g, down 15.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.20/g

“The national average for a gallon of gasoline is down nearly $2 compared to six months ago, and heading into Christmas travel week, is at its lowest in a year and a half, saving Americans some $750 million every day,” said Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While the decline should take the national average under $3 per gallon in the next week or so, it is soon likely to fade as oil prices have held in the $70 per barrel range. But while the declines for gasoline may fade, diesel prices still have considerable ground to cover, and could fall another 50 cents or more in the weeks ahead. Fuel prices across the board have been plunging back into territory more Americans feel is normal, which could certainly boost economic sentiment going forward.”

Historical Springfield gasoline prices and the national average going back ten years: