SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s gas prices have fallen 3.1 cents per gallon over the past week.

Gas prices in Springfield have dropped to an average of $3.16/g, according to GasBuddy price reports after a survey of 257 stations in Springfield. The cheapest station in Springfield was priced at $2.86/g, and the most expensive station was $3.69/g. The highest price in the state on Sunday was $4.71/g, a difference of $1.92/g.

The national price of gasoline is averaging $3.11/g on Monday. The national average is down 23.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at 10.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Worcester- $3.31/g, down 4.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.35/g.

Connecticut- $3.28/g, down 6.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.34/g.

Hartford- $3.17/g, down 5.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.23/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

December 11, 2022: $3.44/g (U.S. Average: $3.21/g)

December 11, 2021: $3.34/g (U.S. Average: $3.34/g)

December 11, 2020: $2.04/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

December 11, 2019: $2.46/g (U.S. Average: $2.58/g)

December 11, 2018: $2.42/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)

December 11, 2017: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)

December 11, 2016: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)

December 11, 2015: $2.05/g (U.S. Average: $2.01/g)

December 11, 2014: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)

December 11, 2013: $3.43/g (U.S. Average: $3.24/g)

“For the 12th straight week, or three straight months, the national average has continued to decline, now at its lowest level of 2023 heading into the prime of the holiday season as oil prices continue to struggle amidst cooling demand,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With nearly 80,000 gas stations in the U.S. now priced below $3 per gallon, and 23 states also seeing average prices of $2.99 or less, motorists are getting substantial relief at the pump in time for the holidays. The trend is likely to continue in most states this week, while the national average could soon fall below $3.05 per gallon, the lowest since 2021. The good news may continue into 2024, with GasBuddy’s annual Fuel Outlook being released in just a few weeks.”