SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s average gas prices decrease by 8.4 cents per gallon over the past week.

According to GasBuddy price reports after a survey of 257 stations in Springfield, gasoline prices have dropped to an average of $3.22/g. The cheapest station in Springfield was priced at $2.87/g, and the most expensive station was $3.55/g. The highest price in the state Sunday was $4.09/g, a difference of $1.34/g.

The national price of gasoline has fallen to 4.9 cents per gallon over the last week, averaging $3.05/g today. The national average is down 50.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 20.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Worcester- $3.32/g, down 8.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.41/g

Connecticut- $3.06/g, down 7.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.14/g

Hartford- $3.01/g, down 4.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.05/g

“While the national average declined for the seventh straight week, with oil prices rallying, it remains to be seen if we will manage another week of gasoline price declines. We’re still waiting for the national average to fall below $3 per gallon, something that is suddenly a bit less likely given the extreme cold weather, interrupting refining operations in the south, curbing gasoline production and potentially driving prices up slightly,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While some of the nation’s lowest priced gas stations will probably be forced to raise prices slightly, with some declines still happening in the West Coast, there remains a chance, albeit smaller one, that we could still see the national average fall below $3 per gallon. With the New Year on the doorstep, however, the biggest question motorists have remains what will happen in 2023 – a question GasBuddy’s annual Fuel Outlook will answer later this week.”

Historical Springfield gasoline prices and the national average going back ten years:

December 26, 2021: $3.30/g (U.S. Average: $3.25/g)

December 26, 2020: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

December 26, 2019: $2.46/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)

December 26, 2018: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)

December 26, 2017: $2.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)

December 26, 2016: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

December 26, 2015: $2.00/g (U.S. Average: $2.00/g)

December 26, 2014: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)

December 26, 2013: $3.44/g (U.S. Average: $3.26/g)

December 26, 2012: $3.40/g (U.S. Average: $3.23/g)