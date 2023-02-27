SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s gas prices have fallen 3.7 cents per gallon over the past week.

Gas prices in Springfield have dropped to an average of $3.17/g, according to GasBuddy price reports after a survey of 257 stations in Springfield. The cheapest station in Springfield was priced at $2.89/g, and the most expensive station was $3.99/g. The highest price in the state Sunday was $4.11/g, a difference of $1.35/g.

The national price of gasoline is averaging $3.33/g on Monday. The national average is down 17.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at 26.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

February 27, 2022: $3.55/g (U.S. Average: $3.59/g)

February 27, 2021: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.72/g)

February 27, 2020: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)

February 27, 2019: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g)

February 27, 2018: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.53/g)

February 27, 2017: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

February 27, 2016: $1.69/g (U.S. Average: $1.74/g)

February 27, 2015: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)

February 27, 2014: $3.48/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

February 27, 2013: $3.72/g (U.S. Average: $3.79/g)

“The national average has resumed its decline after a pause last week as oil and wholesale gasoline prices fell on worrisome inflation figures showing the Fed likely to ramp up rates to slow inflation,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Some nine out of 10 states saw declines over the last week, so the drops are showing up for most across the country, with the exception of the West Coast as the transition to summer blends continues, and in the Great Lakes, where prices cycled last week but have now resumed declining. For the weeks ahead, tradition tells us to expect prices to move up eventually, but that could be at least partially offset by inflationary data that continues to be hotter than expected, leading to anxiety that the Fed will boost interest rates and cooling the economy and oil demand considerably.”

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Worcester- $3.22/g, down 6.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.29/g.

Connecticut- $3.20/g, down 5.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.25/g.

Hartford- $3.13/g, down 7.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.21/g.