SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s gas prices have fallen 1.7 cents per gallon over the past week.

Gas prices in Springfield have dropped to an average of $3.62/g, according to GasBuddy price reports after a survey of 257 stations in Springfield. The cheapest station in Springfield was priced at $3.34/g, and the most expensive station was $4.19/g. The highest price in the state on Sunday was $4.99/g, a difference of $1.66/g.

The national price of gasoline is averaging $3.79/g on Monday. The national average is down 3.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at 11.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

September 11, 2022: $3.56/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)

September 11, 2021: $3.02/g (U.S. Average: $3.17/g)

September 11, 2020: $2.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)

September 11, 2019: $2.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)

September 11, 2018: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g)

September 11, 2017: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

September 11, 2016: $2.10/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

September 11, 2015: $2.26/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)

September 11, 2014: $3.44/g (U.S. Average: $3.42/g)

September 11, 2013: $3.66/g (U.S. Average: $3.54/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Worcester- $3.71/g, up 0.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.70/g.

Connecticut- $3.76/g, up 0.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.75/g.

Hartford- $3.70/g, down 0.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.71/g.

“The national average hit some road bumps over the last week after starting to decline early in the week. The second half saw the national average rise as gas prices in the Corn Belt started spiking, pulling the average price in the US along with it,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “In addition, the West Coast saw more refinery snags, pushing gas prices higher, and so areas of the West Coast got punched along with the Corn Belt states. Over 10 states saw prices rise by over 10 cents per gallon compared to last week, while some like Iowa and Minnesota have seen average prices spike by over 30 cents per gallon. There is some good news for those in the hardest hit states in the Midwest, however, as gasoline prices should start to level off and even decline by mid-week. And with most of the nation switching back to cheaper winter gasoline on Saturday, we should see more price decreases for most of the nation in the weeks ahead, barring further refinery disruptions and hurricane season. Fall tends to bring falling gas prices, and I’m hoping this year won’t be any different.”