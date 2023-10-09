SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s gas prices have fallen 6.1 cents per gallon over the past week.

Gas prices in Springfield have dropped to an average of $3.59/g, according to GasBuddy price reports after a survey of 257 stations in Springfield. The cheapest station in Springfield was priced at $3.34/g, and the most expensive station was $4.19/g. The highest price in the state on Sunday was $4.99/g, a difference of $1.85/g.

The national price of gasoline is averaging $3.67/g on Monday. The national average is down 13.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at 25.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

October 9, 2022: $3.45/g (U.S. Average: $3.92/g)

October 9, 2021: $3.11/g (U.S. Average: $3.26/g)

October 9, 2020: $1.98/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

October 9, 2019: $2.46/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

October 9, 2018: $2.80/g (U.S. Average: $2.91/g)

October 9, 2017: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $2.47/g)

October 9, 2016: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

October 9, 2015: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)

October 9, 2014: $3.28/g (U.S. Average: $3.24/g)

October 9, 2013: $3.49/g (U.S. Average: $3.34/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Worcester- $3.67/g, down 4.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.71/g.

Connecticut- $3.71/g, down 4.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.75/g.

Hartford- $3.65/g, down 5.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.70/g.

“At long last, the decline in gas prices that we’ve been waiting to see has arrived, and the locomotive of falling prices has only recently started on a downhill, gaining momentum. However, some new caution signs have emerged with the recent attacks on Israel, potentially destabilizing a sensitive region. I’m hopeful the violence won’t spread, limiting the impact of these falling gas prices. Even with oil prices rising as a reaction to the attacks, I remain optimistic the national average could decline another 25-45 cents by late November, with prices falling potentially nearly triple that in California,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Even the price of diesel has seen downward pressure with oil prices plummeting last week on fears that the Fed will be forced to continue raising rates, eating into demand growth, leading a barrel of crude to drop into the mid-$80s, but we remain concerned about a potentially destabilized Middle East and the potential impact to oil prices should the region see violence escalate.”