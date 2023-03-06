SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s gas prices have dropped 1.5 cents per gallon over the past week.

Gas prices in Springfield have dropped to an average of $3.16/g, according to GasBuddy price reports after a survey of 257 stations in Springfield. The cheapest station in Springfield was priced at $2.94/g, and the most expensive station was $3.99/g. The highest price in the state Sunday was $4.82/g, a difference of $2.05/g.

The national price of gasoline is averaging $3.16/g on Monday. The national average is down 6.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at 69.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Worcester- $3.19/g, down 3.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.22/g.

Connecticut- $3.22/g, up 2.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.20/g.

Hartford- $3.20/g, up 6.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.13/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

March 6, 2022: $4.10/g (U.S. Average: $4.06/g)

March 6, 2021: $2.65/g (U.S. Average: $2.77/g)

March 6, 2020: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)

March 6, 2019: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)

March 6, 2018: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.53/g)

March 6, 2017: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)

March 6, 2016: $1.70/g (U.S. Average: $1.81/g)

March 6, 2015: $2.42/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)

March 6, 2014: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

March 6, 2013: $3.69/g (U.S. Average: $3.72/g)

“The national average rose last week as the transition to summer gasoline has now started across the entire country. The higher cost of these various blends is being passed along to motorists, as we see every year ahead of the summer driving season,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Some regions are moving to the required summer gasoline in different steps than others, and the fragmentation of required blends absolutely plays a role in these price increases. Logistical challenges in making the transition during a time when refiners are also doing maintenance work can create hotspots and lead to noticeable jumps in prices during the spring. While we may not see weekly increases, the overall trend will remain upward through much of the spring. By Memorial Day, most of the nation will be transitioned to their respective required blend of fuel, and gas prices could ease, but a $4 per gallon national average remains possible by then.”