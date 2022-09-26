SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Average gas prices in Springfield have fallen 11.9 cents per gallon over the past week.

According to GasBuddy price reports after a survey of 257 stations in Springfield, gasoline prices have dropped to an average of $3.37/g. The cheapest station in Springfield was priced at $2.97, and the most expensive station was $3.79/g. The highest price in the state Sunday was $5.31/g, a difference of $2.34/g.

The national price of gasoline has risen as well 3.2 cents per gallon over the last week, averaging $3.67/g today. The national gasoline price is down 17.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 49.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Worcester- $3.58/g, down 9.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.67/g.

Connecticut- $3.28/g, down 11.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.40/g.

Hartford- $3.18/g, down 11.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.30/g.

“One of the longest gas price declines on record has finally come to an end after 14 weeks, with gas prices shooting up in several regions amidst myriad refinery issues from the West Coast to the Great Lakes and in between,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a wider gamut of price behaviors coast to coast in my career. A slew of unexpected refinery disruptions, including fires and routine maintenance, have seemingly all happened in a short span of time, causing wholesale gas prices to spike in areas of the West Coast, Great Lakes and Plains states – and some of those areas could see prices spike another 25-75 cents per gallon or more until issues are worked out. In addition, as Tropical Storm Ian nears the U.S. coast, some refiners could see limited disruption. As a precaution, GasBuddy has activated its Fuel Availability Tracker for motorists in Florida, Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina. Hopefully, disruptions will be very limited due to Ian, but there remain many factors driving prices both up and down across the country.”

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national prices going back ten years:

September 26, 2021: $3.01/g (U.S. Average: $3.17/g)

September 26, 2020: $1.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)

September 26, 2019: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

September 26, 2018: $2.78/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

September 26, 2017: $2.63/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

September 26, 2016: $2.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

September 26, 2015: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

September 26, 2014: $3.36/g (U.S. Average: $3.34/g)

September 26, 2013: $3.56/g (U.S. Average: $3.42/g)