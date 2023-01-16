SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s gas prices have fallen by 2.9 cents per gallon over the past week.

According to GasBuddy price reports after a survey of 257 stations in Springfield, gas prices have dropped to an average of $3.15/g. The cheapest station in Springfield was priced at $2.89/g, and the most expensive station was $3.69/g. The highest price in the state Sunday was $4.39/g, a difference of $1.56/g.

The national price of gasoline has risen to 2.5 cents per gallon over the last week, averaging $3.28/g on Monday. The national average is up 14.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 2.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Worcester- $3.25/g, down 2.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.27/g.

Connecticut- $3.14/g, up 0.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.13/g.

Hartford- $3.07/g, down 2.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.09/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

January 16, 2022: $3.23/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g)

January 16, 2021: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)

January 16, 2020: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)

January 16, 2019: $2.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)

January 16, 2018: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)

January 16, 2017: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

January 16, 2016: $1.90/g (U.S. Average: $1.91/g)

January 16, 2015: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.07/g)

January 16, 2014: $3.43/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g)

January 16, 2013: $3.42/g (U.S. Average: $3.29/g

“We’ve seen somewhat of a mixed week at the pump with some states seeing gasoline prices rise, while others have stabilized for the time being. The good news as of late has been the continued decline in average diesel prices, which fell over a penny per day last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Oil prices have seen a bit of a rally, finishing last week at nearly $80 per barrel again as Chinese demand starts to jump as expected, but with Covid cases and deaths now also surging in China, the jump in demand could be short-lived. Gas prices may nudge up slightly in the week ahead in some areas, while others could hold flat. The window on price drops, however, appears to be coming up on the horizon as we get closer to what’s likely to be a significant refinery maintenance period ahead of summer.”