SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s gas prices have fallen 3.2 cents per gallon over the past week.

Gas prices in Springfield have dropped to an average of $3.03/g, according to GasBuddy price reports after a survey of 257 stations in Springfield. The cheapest station in Springfield was priced at $2.79/g, and the most expensive station was $3.49/g. The highest price in the state was $4.71/g, a difference of $1.95/g.

The national price of gasoline is averaging $3.07/g on Tuesday. The national average is down 13.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at 1.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Worcester- $3.21/g, down 1.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.23/g.

Connecticut- $3.19/g, down 0.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.20/g.

Hartford- $3.11/g, down 0.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.12/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

December 26, 2022: $3.22/g (U.S. Average: $3.06/g)

December 26, 2021: $3.30/g (U.S. Average: $3.25/g)

December 26, 2020: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

December 26, 2019: $2.46/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)

December 26, 2018: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)

December 26, 2017: $2.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)

December 26, 2016: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

December 26, 2015: $2.00/g (U.S. Average: $2.00/g)

December 26, 2014: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)

December 26, 2013: $3.44/g (U.S. Average: $3.26/g)

“After 13 straight weeks of decline, average gasoline prices have edged higher due to optimistic comments from the Fed on cutting interest rates in 2024, coupled with Houthi attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, boosting concerns of a disruption to global shipping, including oil shipments,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “For now, the price of gasoline has already jumped but could ease slightly this week ahead of the New Year. For now, I’m optimistic that we may still have a chance of seeing the first $2.99 national average since 2021 sometime before spring arrives. We’ll have the full details on what we expect for gasoline and diesel prices in 2024 later this week. Hopefully, motorists will be able to celebrate a New Year with good news at the pump!”