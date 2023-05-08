SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s gas prices have fallen 3.3 cents per gallon over the past week.

Gas prices in Springfield have fallen to an average of $3.37/g, according to GasBuddy price reports after a survey of 257 stations in Springfield. The cheapest station in Springfield was priced at $3.09/g, and the most expensive station was $3.99/g. The highest price in the state Sunday was $4.69/g, a difference of $1.90/g.

The national price of gasoline is averaging $3.50/g on Monday. The national average is down 7.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at 80.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Worcester- $3.42/g, down 3.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.45/g.

Connecticut- $3.49/g, down 3.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.53/g.

Hartford- $3.44/g, down 2.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.46/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

May 8, 2022: $4.30/g (U.S. Average: $4.31/g)

May 8, 2021: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.96/g)

May 8, 2020: $1.80/g (U.S. Average: $1.83/g)

May 8, 2019: $2.80/g (U.S. Average: $2.88/g)

May 8, 2018: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.82/g)

May 8, 2017: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

May 8, 2016: $2.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)

May 8, 2015: $2.63/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

May 8, 2014: $3.68/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)

May 8, 2013: $3.44/g (U.S. Average: $3.54/g)

“For the third straight week, consumers have been greeted by falling gasoline prices across a majority of the country, thanks to oil prices holding near recent lows and the transition to summer gasoline being essentially complete. While there have been a few pockets of rising prices, those have been the needle in the haystack, with nearly every single state seeing gas prices fall,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “In addition to gasoline prices declining, the average price of a gallon of diesel will join gasoline in the days ahead, falling below $4 per gallon in the next 48 hours or so, a sign of how far we’ve come. Americans are spending hundreds of millions less on fuel every week compared to a year ago, and that’s a number that could rise further as prices are poised to continue trending lower this week.”