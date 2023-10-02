SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s gas prices have fallen 4.2 cents per gallon over the past week.

Gas prices in Springfield have dropped to an average of $3.65/g, according to GasBuddy price reports after a survey of 257 stations in Springfield. The cheapest station in Springfield was priced at $3.39/g, and the most expensive station was $4.19/g. The highest price in the state on Sunday was $5.00/g, a difference of $1.64/g.

The national price of gasoline is averaging $3.77/g on Monday. The national average is down 2.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at 1 cent per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Worcester- $3.71/g, down 1.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.73/g.

Connecticut- $3.75/g, down 4.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.79/g.

Hartford- $3.70/g, down 4.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.75/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

October 2, 2022: $3.32/g (U.S. Average: $3.78/g)

October 2, 2021: $3.03/g (U.S. Average: $3.19/g)

October 2, 2020: $2.00/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

October 2, 2019: $2.46/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)

October 2, 2018: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.90/g)

October 2, 2017: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.53/g)

October 2, 2016: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

October 2, 2015: $2.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

October 2, 2014: $3.34/g (U.S. Average: $3.32/g)

October 2, 2013: $3.52/g (U.S. Average: $3.37/g)

“While this week saw average gasoline prices moving higher again in the West, most of the nation saw a noticeable decline in gasoline prices. However, with California allowing the transition to winter gasoline to begin immediately, easing supply concerns, we’re likely to see nearly the entire country see gasoline prices trend lower in the week ahead,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “You could say Christmas is coming early: California should quickly see prices fall back below $6, and once all refinery snags are addressed and maintenance complete, I would not be surprised to see prices even fall below $5 there later this year. Areas of Arizona, Las Vegas, and Reno could fall back below $4 by the end of the year as well. While the trend is likely to be a strong one to the downside, small issues here and there could temporarily delay the onset of lower prices, but for now, motorists need not be in any rush: lower gas prices are on the way for every U.S. state in the weeks ahead.”