SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in Springfield have fallen 4.3 cents per gallon over the past week.

Gas prices in Springfield have dropped to an average of $3.27/g, according to GasBuddy price reports after a survey of 257 stations in Springfield. The cheapest station in Springfield was priced at $2.99/g, and the most expensive station was $3.79/g. The highest price in the state Sunday was $4.29/g, a difference of $1.40/g.

The national price of gasoline has fallen to 7.3 cents per gallon over the last week, averaging $3.37/g on Monday. The national average is up 10.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at 10.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

February 13, 2022: $3.39/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

February 13, 2021: $2.41/g (U.S. Average: $2.50/g)

February 13, 2020: $2.38/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)

February 13, 2019: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

February 13, 2018: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $2.55/g)

February 13, 2017: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

February 13, 2016: $1.73/g (U.S. Average: $1.69/g)

February 13, 2015: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)

February 13, 2014: $3.40/g (U.S. Average: $3.32/g)

February 13, 2013: $3.65/g (U.S. Average: $3.62/g)

“For a second straight week, the national average price of gasoline has declined, alongside the price of diesel which has fallen to its lowest level in nearly a year,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While diesel prices likely have a long way to fall as inventories continue to improve, gasoline prices in some areas have gone up in the last weeks as the transition to summer gasoline is just around the corner. In addition, GasBuddy data shows that gasoline demand has risen for the third straight week, a trend that will likely continue as we gradually see temperatures warm and the heart of winter moves to the rearview. Also, refinery maintenance season will soon be in full force, likely putting upward pressure on prices. On average, gasoline prices rise between 35 and 85 cents per gallon between March and Memorial Day, so motorists seeing prices fall should enjoy the declines while they last.”

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Worcester- $3.32/g, down 6.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.38/g.

Connecticut- $3.27/g, down 2.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.29/g.

Hartford- $3.24/g, down 1.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.26/g.