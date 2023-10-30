SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s gas prices have fallen 5.1 cents per gallon over the past week.

Gas prices in Springfield have dropped to an average of $3.46/g, according to GasBuddy price reports after a survey of 257 stations in Springfield. The cheapest station in Springfield was priced at $3.24/g, and the most expensive station was $4.19/g. The highest price in the state on Sunday was $5.00/g, a difference of $1.95/g.

The national price of gasoline is averaging $3.45/g on Monday. The national average is down 36.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at 27.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

October 30, 2022: $3.70/g (U.S. Average: $3.72/g)

October 30, 2021: $3.30/g (U.S. Average: $3.39/g)

October 30, 2020: $1.97/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

October 30, 2019: $2.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)

October 30, 2018: $2.74/g (U.S. Average: $2.80/g)

October 30, 2017: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)

October 30, 2016: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

October 30, 2015: $2.07/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

October 30, 2014: $3.01/g (U.S. Average: $3.00/g)

October 30, 2013: $3.37/g (U.S. Average: $3.26/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Worcester- $3.55/g, down 3.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.59/g.

Connecticut- $3.53/g, down 5.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.59/g.

Hartford- $3.43/g, down 6.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.49/g.

“Average gasoline prices have fallen for a sixth straight week in nearly every state, with the national average now at its lowest level since March,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The West Coast has been home to some of the largest declines, with California seeing an impressive 80-cent drop in the last four weeks, dispelling the myth that prices don’t fall as fast as they go up. In this case, they have gone done extremely quickly, a trend that will see Arizona fall back below $4 this week. Nevada could join the sub-$4 club by Thanksgiving, and some stations in California will soon see a three-handle price return. For now, I believe we could see a further 10-20 cent drop in the national average in the weeks ahead, but any jolt in the delicate Middle East still holds the potential to disrupt the drop we’re seeing.”